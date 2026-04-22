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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,280; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,280; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,340

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,490 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,280, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,340. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,280 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,990 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,430.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,990 in Chennai. 
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,490.  
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900.
 
US gold prices rose on Wednesday after hitting a one-week low in the previous session, helped by lower oil prices after the US extended a ceasefire with Iran, easing fears of an inflation spike and higher-for-longer interest rates.
 
Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $4,739.94 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since April 13 in the previous session. US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.8 per cent to $4,758.60.
 
Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $77.47 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8 per cent to $2,052.99, and palladium was up 1.3 per cent at $1,552.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

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