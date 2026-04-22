IMD issues heatwave alert as temperatures cross 40°C across India

Hot and humid conditions are intensifying across the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a rise in temperatures and an increase in the number of heatwave days. According to the latest bulletin, heatwave conditions are very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

At the same time, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over West Bengal, Odisha, and southern regions including Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, and Mahe. Warm night conditions are also likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha.

More heatwave days expected this year

The IMD has warned that India is likely to witness a higher-than-normal number of heatwave days this year, particularly across the Indo-Gangetic plains, eastern coastal regions, and parts of western India.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI that several regions may record temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius even if they do not meet the formal heatwave criteria. To reduce the impact of extreme heat, the IMD has been issuing alerts through multiple channels, including WhatsApp groups targeting outdoor workers such as street vendors and agricultural labourers.

Rainfall and thunderstorms to continue in parts

Even as temperatures rise in several regions, rainfall and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue elsewhere. Moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.

Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya, are also expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Light rainfall with strong surface winds is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha, with similar activity expected in parts of southern India.

Delhi braces for heatwave conditions

In the national capital, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next five days, leading to heatwave conditions. Temperatures are likely to remain above normal to appreciably above normal during this period.

For Wednesday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Delhi. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies and strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.