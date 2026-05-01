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Multiple states roll out independent AI policies to drive investment, jobs

Maharashtra joins five states with AI policy as others roll out funds, skilling plans and frameworks to drive investment, innovation and public service delivery

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector
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Representative image from file.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 12:03 AM IST
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On Wednesday, Maharashtra became one of five states in India with a policy for artificial intelligence (AI), with the state targeting an investment of over Rs 10,000 crore.
 
On the same day, Goa released a draft policy on the emerging technology for the proposed Goa AI Mission 2027. The draft policy will be available for public comments on the state’s portal between May 4 and May 15.
 
In March, the Odisha government issued detailed operational guidelines to implement its newly formulated AI policy, outlining an institutional framework and a structured roadmap for the adoption of AI across governance and public service delivery.
 
Over the past five years, other states such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka have released policies around AI and information technology.
 
Most policies focus on AI-related skills training to encourage the creation of employment. States are providing incentives to ensure investment in research and development and capital expenditure.
 
For instance, Maharashtra has a Rs 500 crore AI startup venture fund. In 2025, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a Rs 1,000 crore fund of funds for startups.
 
 

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceMaharashtraGoagovernment policies

First Published: May 01 2026 | 12:01 AM IST

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