Multiple states roll out independent AI policies to drive investment, jobs

On Wednesday, Maharashtra became one of five states in India with a policy for artificial intelligence (AI), with the state targeting an investment of over Rs 10,000 crore.

On the same day, Goa released a draft policy on the emerging technology for the proposed Goa AI Mission 2027. The draft policy will be available for public comments on the state’s portal between May 4 and May 15.

In March, the Odisha government issued detailed operational guidelines to implement its newly formulated AI policy, outlining an institutional framework and a structured roadmap for the adoption of AI across governance and public service delivery.