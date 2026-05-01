Multiple states roll out independent AI policies to drive investment, jobs

Over the past five years, other states such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka have released policies around AI and information technology.
Most policies focus on AI-related skills training to encourage the creation of employment. States are providing incentives to ensure investment in research and development and capital expenditure.
For instance, Maharashtra has a Rs 500 crore AI startup venture fund. In 2025, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a Rs 1,000 crore fund of funds for startups.