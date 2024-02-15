Mumbai accounts for largest share of electoral bonds, shows data

Mumbai accounts for the largest share of electoral bonds sold since inception; the donation route was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday.

The total value of bonds sold in Mumbai was Rs 4,009.4 crore, according to data from New Delhi-based Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The data is from March 2018 to January 2024. It is followed by Hyderabad, Kolkata, and New Delhi. The four cities together account for over Rs 13,222 crore worth of bonds sold.





The SC has ruled that the anonymous nature of the instruments, which also have no ceiling on donations, removed earlier limits on corporate funding. The apex court has reinstated these limits by removing the scheme.