NCLT Bengaluru approves appointment of new RP for debt-laden Byju's

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Bengaluru Bench on Monday approved the appointment of Shailendra Ajmera as the resolution professional (RP) of debt-laden edtech firm Byju’s.

Ajmera has replaced former RP Pankaj Srivastava.

Meanwhile, private equity firm Blackstone-backed Singapore Topco withdrew its petition against Aakash Educational Services over proposed changes to the latter's Articles of Association (AoA).

Aakash, a subsidiary of Byju’s, can now amend its AoA, raise capital, or restructure internally. This was initially opposed by Singapore Topco, which is a lender and holds a 6.97 per cent stake in Aakash Educational Services.

The NCLT, in its last hearing, had asked all parties to file their replies with respect to the allegation that the former resolution professional in the case, Pankaj Srivastava, had not discharged his duties properly. It had earlier ordered disciplinary action against Srivastava and rejected his decision to exclude Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance from the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the edtech firm.

The CoC balances the interests of all stakeholders during an insolvency process.

However, it is yet to decide on the application by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), seeking to settle its dispute with Byju’s for the default of Rs 158 crore. This application, along with others, has been posted for hearing on March 13.

The tribunal had also told the BCCI to settle its dispute with Byju’s by submitting an insolvency withdrawal application before the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Byju’s parent company, Think and Learn Private Limited.

Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) allows for the withdrawal of an insolvency application after it has been admitted. The applicant must get approval from at least 90 per cent of the CoC.

This comes after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), on February 7, told the NCLT to decide on BCCI's application within a week.

The Supreme Court had, in October last year, set aside the Rs 158 crore settlement reached between BCCI and the embattled edtech firm. The apex court nixed an NCLAT order that had upheld this settlement, as the amount was being paid by Riju Ravindran from his tax-paid personal sources. The apex court had then asked BCCI to transfer the money into an escrow account, sending the case back to the NCLT.