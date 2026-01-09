Banks in wait-and-watch mode on fresh funding plans for Vodafone Idea

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior banker said: “Nothing has been finalised yet. Banks are looking into it, and the implication of the relaxation granted by the central government. It will be discussed with the company. Following that, there will be a meeting of consortiums of banks to decide on fresh funding.” The banker further said: “There has been no fresh proposal. They (Vi) had proposed a few years back for fresh funding of ₹35,000 crore. They are still sticking to that. This is positive news but we still have to factor in over ₹1 trillion of outstanding spectrum dues before taking a call.” Another banker at a state-owned bank said, "Banks will wait and look deeper about the company before taking a call. We will have to consider the company's financials and future strategies before lending to them.”