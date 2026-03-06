Netflix to open Hyderabad hub for high-end VFX, post-production on Mar 12

Netflix is all set to open its Hyderabad hub focusing on high-value post-production, VFX and virtual production capabilities on March 12.

Hyderabad already hosts some of the world’s renowned firms in the VFX space. Warner Bros. Discovery, Walt Disney, Skyline VFX, Mattel, Barnstorm VFX, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft are some of the biggest brands having a presence in the city. The addition of Netflix to this list reaffirms its position as a leading destination in the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector.

Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy, along with Minister D Sridhar Babu, is likely to inaugurate the hub. This would be the US company’s second India office after Mumbai. The company chose Hyderabad for its strong infrastructure and skilled talent pool, which make it an ideal place for the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector, a government statement said.