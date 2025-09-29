Home / Industry / News / UP Rera imposes fines, orders punitive action on multiple developers

UP Rera imposes fines, orders punitive action on multiple developers

In its latest hearing, the UPRERA bench reiterated that violations of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act "would not be tolerated"

real estate, realty firms
According to an official statement, the RERA took a stern view against Mahagun Group, which faced 16 complaints.
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Monday ordered strict action against multiple real estate developers, including Mahagun and Gaursons groups, over violations of norms and complaints filed by homebuyers.

In its latest hearing, the UPRERA bench reiterated that violations of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act "would not be tolerated".

It imposed fines and referred several cases for punitive action under various sections of the law.

An official told PTI that the latest RERA action largely involves projects located in western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

According to an official statement, the RERA took a stern view against Mahagun Group, which faced 16 complaints.

"An inquiry revealed that the company uploaded electrical drawings on the RERA portal as an electrical NOC, thereby furnishing misleading information. Despite earlier warnings, no correction was made," the statement said, adding that the cases have now been referred to the UP RERA Secretary for strict punitive action.

Mahalaxmi Group was found guilty in nine complaints. The developer failed to register allotment letters (Builder-Buyer Agreements) in the prescribed format, a violation of the law. The bench has referred the matter for further action, according to the statement.

SJP Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd was found guilty of not issuing allotment letters in the prescribed format, while Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd also failed to register allotment letters, and its case was sent for further action, it said.

Gaursons Realtech Pvt Ltd was found violating a status quo order, and the matter has been referred for punitive action. Mahalaxmi Infrahomes Pvt Ltd was imposed with a fine of Rs 10,000 for submitting incorrect objections, it said.

Gaursons Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd faced stricter action with costs of Rs 25,000 per case (a total of Rs 1,00,000 across four cases) imposed for presenting misleading objections, the RERA said.

According to officials, proceedings under Sections 13, 61 and 63 of the RERA Act were invoked in these cases, providing for penalties ranging from fines to strict punitive measures for repeated violations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: India doubles its share in prescription drugs in the US

IIP growth slows to 4% in August as manufacturing output weakens

Quick commerce order volumes soar 85% in festive week: Unicommerce

Premium

NCLAT order on insolvency fraud may cloud IBC interpretation: Experts

Tariff hikes, lower costs to cut discom losses to ₹8,000-10,000 crore

Topics :Uttar PradeshUP RERA

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story