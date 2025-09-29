India chases the perfect mini-break this Dussehra as travel demand rises

Hotels and travel operators in India and nearby Southeast Asian destinations are seeing a rise in travel demand for the upcoming Dussehra long weekend, by as much as 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), underscoring the popularity of weekend getaways among Indian travellers and further lifting the industry’s optimism about travel demand for the Diwali and New Year festival periods.

Booking demand for this Dussehra has seen a marked rise compared to last year, with overall demand up by 20–25 per cent, according to EaseMyTrip. Hotel bookings have increased by 14–16 per cent for Dussehra’s festival period, starting from October 2, with room rates rising by 30 per cent Y-o-Y. EaseMyTrip noted that advance airfares across major Indian cities have risen, with average one-way non-stop fares reaching ₹14,000–15,000.

Families, couples, and friend groups are among the major travel segments this Dussehra weekend, said industry watchers. While travel operators have been running festival sales and discounts, hotels have been curating cultural and culinary experiences for their guests. Abhishek Daga, cofounder of Thrillophilia, a travel platform, noted that despite the late monsoons — which usually push leisure demand further into October — it is already seeing an 18 per cent rise in bookings against last year. “Rajasthan is leading as a preferred destination, but Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Kerala are also attracting travellers. Offbeat destinations such as Gandikota, Pachmarhi, Hampi–Anegundi, and Binsar are gaining traction too,” said Rikant Pittie, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of EaseMyTrip.

Internationally, short-haul Asia-Pacific destinations have seen demand, with the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Bali, and Hong Kong having high scores in search results, Pittie added. “We are already seeing a surge in demand across leisure destinations like Pondicherry, Mahabalipuram, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Uttarakhand, with Goa standing out as the clear highlight, where hotels are likely to be sold out over the long weekend,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. Occupancy levels for Radisson Hotels are climbing sharply for the long weekend, and average room rates are trending nearly 30 per cent higher than regular periods, said Sharma. He added that families and couples continue to lead bookings, while friend groups and extended families are adding further momentum as the industry heads into Diwali, Christmas, and the New Year.

However, this trend of travelling around Dussehra is a continuation of the trend observed in the past few years, said Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators. According to ixigo, flight bookings for the Dussehra week recorded significant double-digit growth across both domestic and international routes. “Traditionally, travellers would plan around a four-day long weekend, but this year many working professionals are taking additional leave before and after Dussehra to turn it into a five- to seven-day extended break,” said Aloke Bajpai, group CEO, ixigo. “Additionally, airfares from key metros to popular routes like Lucknow, Goa, Jaipur, Chennai, and Kolkata have also increased by an average of 15–20 per cent Y-o-Y,” he added.

Speaking of hotel bookings, Bajpai said, “Our hotel booking trends indicate a growing appetite for premium experiences, with 37 per cent of travellers opting for stays in properties priced above ₹7,000 per night for the Dussehra long weekend.” Meanwhile, Anil Kalsi, board member of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality, emphasised that for the upcoming long weekend, hotel confirmations are either sold out or steep, with spiritual tourism being at a new high thanks to better access and facilities. Thrillophilia highlighted that around 11 per cent of its Dussehra travellers had chosen some kind of wellness-led itinerary this year, while ITC Hotels has observed that its guests opted for curated experiences like spa packages, private dining, and wellness retreats rather than just premium rooms.

Similarly, ITC Hotels is witnessing a sharp surge in demand for premium and luxury accommodations over Dussehra, with high occupancy levels in key leisure destinations. For ITC Hotels, its mountain properties are also brimming with festivities. Amit Kumar, area manager of Welcomhotels, North, at ITC Hotels, said that Welcomhotel-branded properties in Shimla, Chail, Jim Corbett, and Mussoorie, along with Storii Solan, are running at very high occupancy over the weekend. “We expect occupancy levels to touch over 90 per cent across several leisure destinations during the Dussehra week. Room rates have also seen an upward trend, growing in the range of 5–8 per cent compared to last year, in line with the festival demand,” said Arjun Baljee, founder of ICONIQA and president of Royal Orchid Hotels, adding that the hotel chain is offering value-added stay packages that combine accommodation with curated dining and local experiences for its guests.

Like others, Sarovar Hotels has also observed an uptick in its bookings compared to last year. Akshay Thusoo, senior vice-president, commercial, Sarovar Hotels, said that its hotels in pilgrimage and leisure destinations are experiencing higher demand, with room rates expected to rise by 12–15 per cent. With Pune being a preferred ‘bleisure’ and staycation hub for families and professionals alike, Conrad Pune, part of Hilton Hotels, is seeing robust demand from domestic travellers, especially from neighbouring cities such as Mumbai, Nashik, and Nagpur. Abhishek Sahai, general manager, Conrad Pune, said that the hotel has curated a range of dining offerings, along with a customisable Khushiyan by Hilton hamper for festival gifts for its guests.