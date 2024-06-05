Home / Industry / News / New Govt to build on tech accomplishments, more plans ahead: IT secretary

New Govt to build on tech accomplishments, more plans ahead: IT secretary

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will push ahead with its agenda, he said asserting that it will build on past successes and take them forward

IT sector, IT Services, exports, Service exports
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 1:49 PM IST
As the NDA is set to form government for a third term, tech initiatives are expected to maintain pace, with IT Secretary S Krishnan on Wednesday saying that Meity will take up a slew of new initiatives as planned, while building on the legacy of past successes and outcomes.

Krishnan, speaking on the sidelines of a Software Technology Park of India (STPI) event, said the ministry has a "number of initiatives which have been planned and are in the works" and those will be taken up once the new government is in place.

To a question on whether the work on Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules and shaping Digital India legislation framework will continue at speed, he said, "the legacy in terms of what we have in the organisation in terms of...institutional memory continues."

Asked in particular about the status of the proposed Digital India legislation -- which would provide guardrails and define regulatory approach on new age technologies like AI - he said, "We will see how we structure it...it is too premature to hazard a guess on what shape it takes."

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

