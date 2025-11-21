Friday, November 21, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / U'khand govt defer fitness fee hike for old commercial vehicles to Nov 2026

U'khand govt defer fitness fee hike for old commercial vehicles to Nov 2026

A notification to this effect was issued by the state's Transport Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant on Friday

commercial vehicle insurance

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a relief to vehicle owners in the state, the Uttarakhand government has postponed levying the hiked fitness test fee for 15-year-old commercial vehicles until November 21, 2026.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state's Transport Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant on Friday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the central government recently increased the fitness fees for 15-year-old commercial vehicles by up to 10 times, but considering public sentiment in the state, the state government has decided not to impose this immediate burden on vehicle owners in Uttarakhand.

"Our government's commitment is to provide relief to the public and take prompt decisions in the public interest. The recent increase in fitness fees for commercial vehicles by the Central Government has been postponed for one year in Uttarakhand," the CM said.

 

"During this period, the previously determined fees will remain in effect. We do not want vehicle owners and those involved in the transportation business in the state to face a sudden additional financial burden."  However, he added that new rates will be implemented in the state based on future revisions by the Central Government.

Also Read

aa

Uttarakhand: Caught between economic growth and environment needspremium

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

AAI to take charge of Naini Saini airport; MoU signed in Modi's presence

Modi, Narendra Modi

Uttarakhand formation day: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹8,260 crore

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to participate in Uttarakhand's silver jubilee programme on Nov 9

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), in a latest notification issued on November 11, said the higher fee slabs now begin at 10 years for commercial vehicles, instead of 15 years, bringing more vehicles under the updated cost brackets.

It has created three clear age groups for fitness testing: 10-15 years, 15-20 years and above 20 years.

According to the notification, the fitness test fee for light motor vehicles (LMVs) older than 20 years has been increased to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000.

The notification has made steep revisions to the fitness test fee for heavy trucks and buses older than 20 years. They will now have to pay Rs 25,000 for the fitness test, from Rs 3,500 earlier.

Medium commercial vehicles in the same age group will now have to pay Rs 20,000, and the fitness test of light motor vehicles above 20 years will cost Rs 15,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota recalls 11,529 Urban Cruiser Hyryders over dashboard component issue

cars, auto industry

Indian cars gain ground in Europe as global automakers ramp up exports

Auto Industry small Cars

Auto sector seeks relief on Rs 2,500 cr cess credit lapse under GST 2.0

Volkswagen

Volkswagen pares India EV development costs amid hunt for partner

Travel

Moving India: Chennai, a city straining under its own transport speedpremium

Topics : Uttarakhand commercial vehicles Fitness

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon