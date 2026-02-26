New smartphone PLI scheme may be linked to domestic value addition

A senior official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, “We will continue to support mobile manufacturing in India, which has seen strong growth in exports. But this time we are looking at linking the incentive to value addition.” The official added that the government has already launched a large electronics component manufacturing scheme to incentivise and help build a local component supply chain. “We expect that in many areas of electronic components, India will not only be self-sufficient but will also become a major exporter,” he said.