Home / Industry / News / New supply of retail space up 72% last year to nearly 6 mn sq ft: Cushman

New supply of retail space up 72% last year to nearly 6 mn sq ft: Cushman

In 2023, as many as 11 shopping malls became operational, covering 5,948,395 square feet of space across the top eight cities

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The new supply of retail space in shopping malls increased 72 per cent last year to 59.48 lakh square feet across eight major cities to meet rising demand from retailers, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

In 2023, as many as 11 shopping malls became operational, covering 59,48,395 square feet of space across the top eight cities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the previous year, nine malls came into eight markets, totalling 34,49,222 square feet area.

Hyderabad witnessed the completion of three shopping malls, while Pune and Chennai had two each. One shopping mall each came up in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. No fresh supply was seen in Kolkata.

With 59 lakh square feet of mall commencing operations across the top 8 cities in India, Cushman said the year 2023 saw the biggest supply addition in the post-COVID world.

In 2019, the same cities witnessed a new supply addition of around 50 lakh square feet of Grade-A and B+ malls.

Saurabh Shatdal, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Head of Retail at India, C&W, said, "With a surge in supply of new malls in Q4, the total mall supply across top 8 cities in 2023 surpassed the highs of 2019 by a nearly million square feet. This reflects the strong interest from retailers in entering or expanding into the Indian market, fuelled by evolving consumer preferences, shifting consumption patterns and a supportive business environment".

He expects this momentum to continue.

In the previous three years (2020-22), the consultant pointed out that the annual average footprint of malls that were operational stood below 30 lakh square feet.

"...developers shied away from this asset class that was worst hit due to the pandemic," it said.

Post-COVID, the consultant said the retailers experienced a dearth of good quality retailing space as most Grade-A malls experienced tight vacancies.

Also Read

Khan Market rent up 7% in Q1, South Ex rent grew 145%: Cushman & Wakefield

'Lulu Group expects to launch IPO in H1 2024, shares to be listed in Gulf'

PE inflow in real estate up 51% to Rs 24,680 cr: Cushman & Wakefield

Bengaluru sees 39% fall in office demand in Jul-Sep: Cushman & Wakefield

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

Gujarat in talks with chipmakers in Japan, US, South Korea: Bhupendra Patel

IndiGo removes surcharge after 3 months as aviation fuel prices decline

Govt plans state-backed consortium for coking coal imports: Report

Jio adds 3.16 mn subscribers in October; Vi loses 2.04 mn: Trai data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :retail spaceRetail space leasingretail marketRetail storesIndia’s retail market

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story