India pledges $680 mn package for Mauritius to boost trade, security

In its continuing efforts to sustain influence in the Indian Ocean Region amid an expanding Chinese footprint, India on Thursday pledged a $680 million special economic package for Mauritius, including $25 million in budgetary assistance for the current financial year.
After delegation-level talks between Indian and Mauritian officials, led by the prime ministers of the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two nations were working to enable bilateral trade in local currencies following the successful launch of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius.
Modi said India was committed to protecting the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. India’s assistance, in the form of grants and lines of credit, also includes support for the development and surveillance of the marine protected area of the Chagos archipelago, which houses a US-British air base on Diego Garcia.
Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam urged Indian businesses to invest in his country, noting Mauritius’s preferential access to African markets. He highlighted its membership of the African Union, Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and several double taxation avoidance treaties. “Indian business people can also benefit, it will be a win-win situation,” he said.
Seven agreements were signed to strengthen bilateral ties after talks in Varanasi, Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency. Ramgoolam is on an eight-day state visit to India with six cabinet ministers, which began on September 9.
A key feature of India’s package is support for Mauritius’s maritime security and defence preparedness. India will assist in surveillance of the Chagos marine protected area. Following a recent treaty with the United Kingdom, Mauritius now has a larger EEZ to protect, and India is a preferred partner, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
Modi congratulated Ramgoolam on the conclusion of the Chagos agreement, calling it a “historic victory” for Mauritian sovereignty. “India has always supported decolonisation and the full recognition of Mauritius’s sovereignty,” he said.
The UK ceded sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in May but retained control of the military base under a 99-year lease. The marine protected area, where commercial fishing is banned, is among the world’s largest. Ramgoolam sought India’s help in patrolling the EEZ. “The British offered us a vessel, but we said we will take one from India because symbolically it would be better,” he said. He also suggested improving the double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) between the two countries.
In his media statement, Modi said India and Mauritius were “not just partners but a family”. On bilateral trade in local currencies, officials said the national banks of both countries were working on modalities to operationalise it soon.
Under the package, India will help Mauritius implement at least 10 projects, including strengthening port, airport, and road infrastructure, and building new schools and hospitals. “This package is not an assistance. It is an investment in our shared future,” Modi said.
One of the pacts signed is on hydrography, under which both sides will collaborate on joint surveys, navigation charts, and hydrographic data of Mauritius’s EEZ. Modi reiterated that India has always acted as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region.
Since May, India has hosted several leaders from the Indo-Pacific, including the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and the prime ministers of Fiji and Singapore, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka and Lawrence Wong. Discussions have included protecting Fiji’s EEZ, India’s proposal to join the Malacca Strait Patrol, and deeper defence cooperation with the Philippines, all in the context of rising Chinese assertiveness in the region.