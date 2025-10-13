Home / Industry / News / UP govt to hold global roadshows to attract manufacturing investments

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is targeting ₹3 trillion in manufacturing investments in 2025-26, up from ₹2.81 trillion in FY25

Following the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, which drew over 19,000 investment proposals worth nearly ₹40 trillion, a large chunk of projects have entered the implementation or production stage. | photo: PTI
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:25 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will hold international roadshows to attract large-scale investments in manufacturing as part of its ‘Make in UP’ push.
 
The Yogi Adityanath-led government is targeting ₹3 trillion in manufacturing investments in 2025-26, up from ₹2.81 trillion in FY25.
 
“International roadshows are being planned in priority markets to attract a diversified portfolio of global investments," said Alok Kumar, state additional chief secretary for MSME and export promotion and infrastructure & industrial development. The state also plans to align with the 'China+1' strategy, wherein global corporations are seeking to expand supply chains beyond China.
 
The UP Industrial Investment & Employment Promotion Policy 2022, along with 33+ sectoral policies, offers capital and interest subsidies to investors in sectors such as cement, beverages, electronics and textiles. "Notable examples include bottling plants by Coca Cola and PepsiCo, and large scale cement units," Kumar said.
 
Following the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, which drew over 19,000 investment proposals worth nearly ₹40 trillion, a large chunk of projects have entered the implementation or production stage.
 
To strengthen its position as an electronics hub, the state has promulgated the UP Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 2025 for six years. UP currently tops the national chart in smartphone manufacturing and exports, with Samsung operating a major plant in Noida.
 
The government has also created a land bank of nearly 100,000 acres across industrial development bodies such as UP State Industrial Development Authority, UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority, and Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority, and mandated officials to identify at least 100 acres of industrial land in each district for ready allotment.
 
Besides manufacturing, UP is focussing on the services sector for economic growth and job creation, leveraging its expanding expressway network to bolster both sectors.
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

