NTPC terminates 400 MWh BESS contract awarded to G R Infraprojects

State-owned power generator NTPC Ltd said it has terminated a contract awarded to G R Infraprojects Ltd (GRIL) for the 400 megawatt hour battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Mouda Super Thermal Power Station in Maharashtra due to the contractor's failure to meet its obligations and achieve the required project progress.

The project, awarded in March 2026 at a total contract value of ₹413.37 crore, is a strategically important BESS project and was scheduled for completion within 15 months in line with national energy objectives, but it witnessed significant delays in critical activities, according to NTPC.

"A contractual notice was issued to GRIL calling for immediate corrective action, but GRIL failed to undertake the required remedial measures. Accordingly, NTPC has terminated the contract with immediate effect and, in line with contractual provisions, has encashed available securities amounting to approximately ₹91 crore," NTPC said in a statement.