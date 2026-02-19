NRIs drive boom for residential property management firms amid mkt uptick

On the contrary, Pune-based NRIWay said that demand from NRIs for his firm has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12 per cent. NRIs account for roughly 40 per cent of its overall portfolio.

“The demand is largely seen from the US, the UK and Australia, as well as the Middle East, which together contribute a bulk of overseas enquiries. On the domestic front, while Tier-I cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain key markets, Tier-II cities are emerging as new growth centres. Pune, Nagpur, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi and Coimbatore have seen accelerated traction in the past couple of years from NRIs,” said Bharat Lodha, CEO of NRIWay.