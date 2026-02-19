Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / NRIs drive boom for residential property management firms amid mkt uptick

NRIs drive boom for residential property management firms amid mkt uptick

Infra push, regulatory ease and rising rental incomes sees spike in asset management inquiries

branded residence, housing, real estate
premium
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:01 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
A consistent rise in investments of non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the domestic residential market is triggering a strong demand for India-based property management firms, as overseas buyers seek professional support to manage assets from afar. 
Industry experts said enquiries from NRIs have climbed sharply over the past two to three years, driven by India’s infrastructure upgrades, ease of regulation under Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), and a premiumisation of housing supply in key cities. Strengthening dollar and rupee volatility have made Indian real estate relatively cheaper for overseas investors, enhancing return expectations. 
NRIWay said that NRI investments accounted for about 18 per cent of the total real-estate investments today, up from around 15 per cent in 2022, as per industry estimates. This share is expected to rise to nearly 20 per cent by 2026 and potentially 25-26 per cent by 2030. 
“NRIs contribute a significant share of investments in residential projects across India’s top cities, and this is expected to rise as confidence in the housing market continues to strengthen,” noted Shalin Raina, managing director, residential services, Cushman & Wakefield, a real-estate consultant firm in India. 
In India, the property management firms that ranged from international property consultants, such as services provided by Cushman & Wakefield to start-ups, were witnessing faster growth in their NRI verticals than in their domestic portfolios. 
Pryank Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Maharashtra-headquartered Housewise, said that the company has witnessed enquiries from NRIs increasing by nearly 50 per cent on an annual basis over the past few years. “Almost 80 per cent of our customers today are NRIs, with resident Indians accounting for the remaining 20 per cent,” he said. 
On the contrary, Pune-based NRIWay said that demand from NRIs for his firm has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12 per cent. NRIs account for roughly 40 per cent of its overall portfolio. 
“The demand is largely seen from the US, the UK and Australia, as well as the Middle East, which together contribute a bulk of overseas enquiries. On the domestic front, while Tier-I cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain key markets, Tier-II cities are emerging as new growth centres. Pune, Nagpur, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi and Coimbatore have seen accelerated traction in the past couple of years from NRIs,” said Bharat Lodha, CEO of NRIWay. 
Moreover, industry experts suggested that the primary motivation for NRIs to engage property management firms was rental income, followed by resale assistance and ongoing maintenance. Ticket sizes varied widely across the nation. Lodha noted that properties managed for NRIs ranged from ₹30 lakh to  ₹10 crore. In Tier-II cities, the range is about ₹30 lakh to ₹3 crore, while in Tier-II markets it spanned nearly ₹60 lakh to ₹10 crore. 
Rental yields in prime residential locations in Tier-I cities are currently weighing at 3-5 per cent, with capital appreciation running at 7-10 per cent CAGR, translating into total returns of roughly 10-15 per cent. 
Despite strong momentum, executives cited structural gaps. Trust deficits with local brokers and uneven regulation in rental and resale remained a concern. Industry players said that RERA-like oversight and more owner-friendly tenancy laws would enhance transparency and fuel overseas investor confidence. Looking ahead, firms expected the demand to remain robust over the next couple of years, aided by continued migration of Indians overseas and the perception of property as a relatively safe asset.  
Realty upsurge
  • NRIs’ share in real-estate investments up from 15% (2022) to 18% now
  • It is projected to reach 20% by 2026 and 25–26% by 2030
  • Rental income, resale assistance, and property maintenance are the primary motivations for NRIs
  • US, UK, Australia, and Middle East drive bulk of enquiries
  • Tier I cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, and Tier II cities like Pune and Nagpur are hot destinations
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GalaxEye's OptoSAR satellite to use AI for Earth data analysis

Premium

FMCG companies likely to see slow but steady growth in 2026: Numerator

Premium

Indian pharma may face muted US growth in FY27 on gRevlimid pressure

Over 66% parents, teachers say EdTech AI use amplifies risks: Report

India must shift from tech services to IP-led nation: HCL's Roshni Nadar

Topics :NRIRERAReal Estate Housing demandResidential property market

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story