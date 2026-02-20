Is that milk? One in three samples fails quality tests nationwide

In a decade, India’s milk production surged by 63.56 per cent, climbing from 146 million tonnes in FY15 to 239 million tonnes in FY24. Per capita milk availability has surged by 48 per cent over the last decade, reaching a record high of 471 grams per person daily in FY24. The world average is about 322 grams. The country’s dairy industry clocked 3.78 per cent cumulative annual growth rate in FY24, more than double the global average of 1.5 per cent.