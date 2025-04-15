OALP IX round: ONGC, Cairn take lion's share of oil and gas blocks

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and its partners have won the most number of blocks (15) in the ninth round of the national oil and gas asset auctions.

Under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round-IX, the state-owned firm won 11 blocks on its own and the remaining four with partners, the government announced on Tuesday. Private sector exploration and production company Cairn, which had bid for all 28 blocks on offer, won 7 blocks.

In a key development, United Kingdom-based global energy major bp has forayed into the exploration and production space as a bidder for oil and gas assets. “We are happy to confirm that we have signed a contract for a new exploration licence under the consortium of ONGC (40 per cent), RIL (30 per cent) and bp (30 per cent) for block GS-OSHP-2022/2 (Saurashtra Basin) in the OALP IX bidding round,” a bp spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, bp PLC had won the bid to operate and boost production from state-owned ONGC’s flagship Mumbai High field, which has been witnessing a steady decline in output.

OALP Round-IX covered 1,36,596 sq km across 28 blocks. The distribution of these blocks included: onland – 13,875.19 sq km, shallow waters – 26,648.14 sq km, and ultra-deep waters – 96,073.12 sq km.

The government also released an online portal for stakeholders to discuss the Draft Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG) Rules 2025. These rules operationalise new substantive provisions introduced by the ORDA Act, including renewal and extension of leases, unitisation of leases, sharing of production and processing facilities, dispute resolution, site restoration, sound management of mineral oils, and decarbonisation, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government was open to accommodating views. In the next two decades, 25 per cent of the world’s incremental energy demand growth will come from India. The minister stressed that 76 per cent of the total area under exploration currently was opened up after 2014.