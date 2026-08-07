Odisha set to launch India's first rail-tech manufacturing park soon

The state government planned the dedicated park after Odisha attracted a series of investments in the specialised sector over the past couple of years. The state has so far approved six railway-related manufacturing projects, including Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel (formerly Bonatrans India), Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Synomac Technology, Rahee Track Technology, Amsted Steel Foundries (part of Amsted Rail) and Surlon India, with a combined investment of around ₹4,600 crore. Another six to eight projects are expected soon.