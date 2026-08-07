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Home / Industry / News / Odisha set to launch India's first rail-tech manufacturing park soon

Odisha set to launch India's first rail-tech manufacturing park soon

The proposed facility at Sahaspur industrial estate will offer common infrastructure and services to railway manufacturers, ancillary units, MSMEs and technology firms

Indian Railways needs consistent government support, according to officials
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Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 10:18 PM IST
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Odisha is set to launch India’s first rail-tech park, with a dedicated ecosystem for manufacturers of railway equipment, components and specialised engineering products. The proposed park will come up at the Sahaspur industrial estate in Khordha district, sources said.
 
The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) has undertaken a preliminary assessment and land-development work, and a detailed project report for the park has been prepared.
 
“Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to launch the park soon,” sources said.
 
Railway equipment manufacturing is a niche but expanding segment, with growing demand from India’s railway modernisation programme, which aims to transform the national transit network by expanding high-speed connectivity and upgrading tracks. The expansion of modern passenger trains, freight infrastructure, signalling and safety systems and track infrastructure is creating opportunities for manufacturers of wheels, axles, wagons, coaches, track components, braking systems, electrical equipment and specialised engineering products. 
 
The state government planned the dedicated park after Odisha attracted a series of investments in the specialised sector over the past couple of years. The state has so far approved six railway-related manufacturing projects, including Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel (formerly Bonatrans India), Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Synomac Technology, Rahee Track Technology, Amsted Steel Foundries (part of Amsted Rail) and Surlon India, with a combined investment of around ₹4,600 crore. Another six to eight projects are expected soon.
 
The rail-tech park is expected to provide dedicated infrastructure and facilities to help companies establish manufacturing units and develop supply chains within a common ecosystem. Instead of attracting railway companies as isolated investments, Odisha wants to create a cluster where large manufacturers, ancillary units, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), technology firms and service providers can operate in proximity.
 
Such clustering could be particularly valuable in railway manufacturing, where companies must meet stringent quality, safety and technical standards. Access to common infrastructure, testing facilities, skilled manpower and specialised services can reduce the cost and complexity of setting up new units, making the state more attractive to investors.
 
“The land and location for the proposed park have already been identified. It will be a unique industrial park and have all the facilities that rail component and equipment units need. We are now planning more cluster-based investments with a dedicated ecosystem,” said Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of the Industries Department.
 
Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory has proposed setting up a railway wheelset manufacturing facility with an investment of more than ₹2,500 crore. The facility is planned to manufacture around 200,000 forged discs and 100,000 wheelsets and axles each annually. It is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs.
 
Jupiter Wagons has proposed a rail coach manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹1,500 crore. The government expects such anchor investments to create a multiplier effect.
 
“Since large railway manufacturers require a network of suppliers for forged and machined components, fabrication, electrical assemblies, industrial automation, packaging and logistics, the rail-tech park will provide opportunities for many MSMEs to enter the railway supply chain while attracting new ancillary companies to the state,” Sharma added.
 
The park also gives Odisha an opportunity to move beyond its traditional dependence on mining and mineral-based industries. The state already has a strong base in steel, aluminium, fabrication and heavy engineering, which can provide the raw materials and industrial capabilities required for railway manufacturing. Its ports and extensive rail connectivity would further strengthen its logistics advantage.
 
   

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Topics :Odisha Railways manufacturing MSMEs

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:17 PM IST

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