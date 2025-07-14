Home / Economy / News / Andhra draws roadmap to create global space hub, eyes Rs 25,000 cr by 2035

Andhra draws roadmap to create global space hub, eyes Rs 25,000 cr by 2035

Two space cities planned in Lepakshi and Tirupati, spanning 33,000 acres, to attract global investments and align with Centre's Rs 1.5 trillion space sector roadmap

The N Chandrababu Naidu government said it is working to build this comprehensive space ecosystem in alignment with the central government’s plans to invest nearly ₹1.5 trillion in the sector by 2035. (Representative image)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Giving a much-needed impetus to India’s ambition of becoming a $44 billion space economy by 2033, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday cleared a dedicated space policy, which aims to attract investments worth around ₹25,000 crore over the next ten years, transforming the state into a global space manufacturing hub, said a top government source. This will be done through the development of two integrated space cities in Lepakshi and Tirupati, spread across approximately 33,000 acres.
 
The N Chandrababu Naidu government said it is working to build this comprehensive space ecosystem in alignment with the central government’s plans to invest nearly ₹1.5 trillion in the sector by 2035. Through the policy, titled Space Policy 4.0, Andhra Pradesh will become one of the first states in India to have a dedicated policy vision in the sector. One major advantage for the two cities will be their strategic location with easy access to India’s only spaceport, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota.
 
Lepakshi, about 100 km from Bengaluru, will have close to 30,000 acres of available land and be near the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) research and development hub and aerospace clusters. On the other hand, Tirupati space city will have 2,800 acres of land, direct road access to SDSC, and will be located in Routhusurmala village in Chittoor district.
 
“Through the space policy cleared by the Cabinet, the state will encourage creation of satellite constellations, launch of remote sensing satellites and advanced technology missions. The state’s vision is to build a space industrial ecosystem and attract global investments,” said a state government source. “We are targeting investments to the tune of around ₹25,000 crore by 2035,” he added. 
 
Through the policy, the Andhra Pradesh government will offer fiscal incentives for micro, small and medium enterprises to the extent of up to 75 per cent of their investment. Under the Manufacturing Enterprises Development Policy (MEDP) 4.0 scheme (by the state government), industry will get investment subsidies of up to 45 per cent of fixed capital investment for special category units and up to 75 per cent overall support. On the other hand, the policy will provide tailor-made incentives for mega investments over ₹500 crore. For both large (₹125–500 crore) and mega investments, companies will be offered land cost rebates, technology transfer subsidy, reimbursement of state goods and services tax, and benefits attached to the Centre’s production-linked incentive schemes.
 
The state will also facilitate common infrastructure such as common testing facilities, launch vehicle and satellite integration bays, quality and certification labs, and direct logistics corridors. The policy also aims to attract 5,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs by 2035, the source added. As part of the policy, the financial incentives for infrastructure buildup will include 50 per cent reimbursement of project cost (including equipment cost), limited to ₹3 crore per lab.
 
Telangana was the first to announce a space policy, in 2022, followed by Kerala in 2023. On 17 April this year, Gujarat too announced a long-term strategy to accelerate growth in the space sector from 2025 to 2030. Within hours, Tamil Nadu, which had already published a draft space policy, unveiled the Tamil Nadu Space Industrial Policy.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

