Swiggy launches Pyng, a new app to connect users with professionals

This marks Swiggy's entry into the growing market of professional services. As of now, Pyng is available to users in Bengaluru

Swiggy co-founder and chief executive officer Sriharsha Majety
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Swiggy has launched a new app called Pyng, an AI-powered platform that helps users connect with professionals like health and wellness experts, astrologers, event planners, and skill trainers.
 
This marks Swiggy’s entry into the growing market of professional services. As of now, Pyng is available only to users in Bengaluru.
 
"As our lives become increasingly fast-paced, the demand for professional assistance -- from tax planners and counsellors to yoga trainers -- is growing across both personal and professional spheres. With Pyng, we’re offering a reliable, spam-free platform where users can connect with trusted experts," said Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Swiggy.
 
According to a report by The Economic Times, in 2024, Swiggy had launched a seller app for Pyng. The company had tested the idea under the name ‘Yello,' which has now been renamed to Pyng.
 
Pyng has been launched as a standalone app, which follows Swiggy’s new strategy of creating separate apps for different services.
 
In January, Swiggy had also launched a separate app for its grocery delivery service, Instamart.

Pyng is similar to Urban Company, which provides services like plumbing and electrical work. But unlike Urban Company, Pyng focuses more on connecting users with white-collar professionals such as financial advisors and wellness coaches.
 
It is worth noting that Prosus, an investor in Swiggy, also has a stake in Urban Company. Flipkart, owned by Walmart, also has a small presence in the home services space.
 
As of 12:15 pm on Tuesday, Swiggy’s stock was trading 1.3 per cent higher at ₹337.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
[With inputs from PTI]
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

