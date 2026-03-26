Over 68,000 Indian startups headquartered beyond major hubs: Tracxn

According to the report, titled ‘Startup Growth Beyond India’s Key Startup Hubs: An Ecosystem Snapshot,’ cities such as Jaipur, Surat, Indore, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Lucknow account for a disproportionate share of venture creation, indicating that ecosystem growth is being driven by the deepening of a few regional nodes rather than widespread diffusion across all urban markets.

Notably, sectoral activity in these ecosystems remains largely demand-led, with strong representation in edtech, internet-first media, fashion-tech, and online grocery platforms. “These sectors align closely with regional consumption patterns, industrial strengths, and relatively lower capital intensity compared with enterprise software and deep-technology ventures that typically dominate larger startup hubs,” the report added.

In these regions, funding participation has also matured over the past decade. Between 2016 and 2025, startups beyond the key hubs recorded nearly 2,200 funding rounds and attracted approximately $3.2 billion in investment. Over time, the report said, median round sizes have increased significantly, signalling a transition towards conviction-led investment strategies.