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Regulator approves real estate projects worth ₹5,200 crore in Noida

These 24 projects encompass 7,830 residential and commercial units, contributing to urban development and expanding housing and commercial infrastructure

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The projects entail the development of 2,969 residential, commercial and mixed-use units in Gautam Buddha Nagar district (Noida and Greater Noida). The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) said the projects involve investments wor
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 7:22 PM IST
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The regulator has approved five real estate projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore in the Noida region, marking a significant boost to the property market in the industrial heart of Uttar Pradesh.
 
The projects entail the development of 2,969 residential, commercial and mixed-use units in Gautam Buddha Nagar district (Noida and Greater Noida). The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) said the projects involve investments worth Rs 5,218 crore.
 
UP RERA approved 24 new real estate projects across 13 districts with investments of almost Rs 6,842 crore. The Noida region accounts for more than 75 per cent of the investments.
 
These 24 projects encompass 7,830 residential and commercial units, contributing to urban development and expanding housing and commercial infrastructure.
 
Apart from Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the projects will come up in Lucknow, Agra, Ghaziabad and Varanasi, among other places. The projects comprise residential, commercial and mixed-use developments of plots, villas and shops to increase housing availability and stimulate economic activity, said UP RERA.
 
“A structured and transparent approval process encourages responsible development and strengthens the confidence of both investors and homebuyers in the state's real estate sector,” said UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy.
 
Lucknow saw the approval of four projects with a combined investment of Rs 133 crore. These projects entail 651 residential and commercial units.
 
In Agra, three residential projects will add 312 residential units for an investment of Rs 163 crore.
 
Ghaziabad received approval for three projects at an estimated investment of Rs 84 crore. These projects will create 468 units, including two commercial and one residential.

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Topics :Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentReal Estate Industry NewsHousing market

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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