These 24 projects encompass 7,830 residential and commercial units, contributing to urban development and expanding housing and commercial infrastructure.
Apart from Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the projects will come up in Lucknow, Agra, Ghaziabad and Varanasi, among other places. The projects comprise residential, commercial and mixed-use developments of plots, villas and shops to increase housing availability and stimulate economic activity, said UP RERA.
“A structured and transparent approval process encourages responsible development and strengthens the confidence of both investors and homebuyers in the state's real estate sector,” said UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy.
Lucknow saw the approval of four projects with a combined investment of Rs 133 crore. These projects entail 651 residential and commercial units.