Late-night chocolate cravings boost quick commerce sales in India

Well past dinner and after kirana shutters come down, urban India is increasingly clicking its way to desserts, with chocolates leading the charge. What was once an occasional treat is fast becoming a nightly ritual, powered by 10-minute deliveries, endless scrolling, and a growing appetite for “me-time” rewards.

A recent Redseer report, ‘Reinventing packed F&B with quick commerce’, highlights chocolates as a fast-evolving indulgence, with quick commerce driving 50 per cent of incremental growth in 2024-25. Late-night, impulse-led purchases dominate, marked by low price sensitivity. Online share rose from 9 per cent in CY24 to 13 per cent in CY25, growing 65–70 per cent year-on-year, far outpacing offline growth. In addition, consumers are paying a 10 to 15 per cent premium on quick commerce platforms for chocolates, driven by instant delivery and convenience.

The answer is layered. For BigBasket (BB), this window is becoming strategically significant. The Tata-backed platform has seen a 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in revenue contribution from indulgence categories, with orders in this segment 72 per cent higher during the late hours as compared to business-as-usual hours.

For quick-commerce platforms and chocolate brands, the key question is: is this their most profitable window?

What is driving this shift is not just convenience, but a fundamental change in consumption behaviour, said Kushal Bhatnagar, associate partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants. Consumers are increasingly addressing multiple needs such as convenience, health, and indulgence within a single 10-minute delivery window. This has led to the emergence of micro-moments, where impulse-driven categories like chocolates thrive.

For chocolate makers like Mondelez India, formerly Cadbury India, which debuted in 1948, urban millennials and Gen Z are driving the shift. “The trend is not just about timing but it is about access and convenience,” said Nitin Saini, vice-president - marketing. The company is building the late-night “self-reward” occasion through smaller portions and premium offerings, in collaboration with quick-commerce platforms.

“Earlier, people would ignore a craving at 10 pm. Now they can act on it instantly,” said Seshu Kumar Tirumala, chief buying and merchandising officer at BigBasket. The platform has responded by launching an “After Hours” storefront featuring snacks, desserts, beverages, and even non-food essential categories that also see a spike during this window.

Late-night hours, in particular, are emerging as a distinct consumption occasion. Industry executives say these are “me-time” moments, shaped by post-dinner relaxation, OTT (over-the-top) consumption, and higher digital engagement.

Speciality chocolatiers are seeing similar patterns such as Smoor. The brand highlighted that about 23 per cent of orders come after 9 pm, often extending till 1 am. Founder Vimal Sharma attributes this not just to impulse, but also to biological rhythms: late-night screen time and fatigue driving the need for comfort and quick energy. “Indulgence is becoming part of everyday emotional consumption,” Sharma added.

ITC Limited has echoed a similar dynamic. “Chocolate consumption in India is moving from occasion-led to self-indulgence-driven behaviour,” added Subash Balar, business head - confectionery, chocolates and coffee, ITC. Premium formats are gaining traction, especially bite-sized and portion-controlled offerings. At ITC’s Fabelle, luxury box chocolates are outperforming traditional bars on quick-commerce channels, with dark and no-added-sugar variants finding favour among late-night consumers.

Yet, the late-night boom presents a mixed bag of headroom for platforms. On the upside, chocolates are high-margin, high-frequency add-ons that improve basket value and platform utilisation during otherwise lean hours. On the downside, many indulgence-led orders remain low-ticket, potentially weighing on profitability. In addition, temperature-sensitive products like chocolates and ice creams also increase operational costs through the need for controlled storage.

Despite this, the industry believes this is a structural shift rather than a passing fad. Q-comm is unlocking new demand rather than merely diverting it from traditional channels.