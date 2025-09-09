Parl panel asks Centre to decentralise PMJAY to address accessibility gaps

Noting the role of the Ayushman Bharat –Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in expanding affordable healthcare coverage, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended that the Centre adopt a decentralised approach to address accessibility gaps through technology.

“Health services under the AB-PMJAY should be decentralised via mobile health units and telemedicine hubs, particularly in the tribal and hilly regions, to deepen its impact and address gaps in reach and accessibility,” the panel’s report titled A Roadmap for Indian Economic Growth in Light of Global Economic and Geopolitical Circumstances stated.

The Centre’s flagship healthcare scheme aims at providing health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to approximately 550 million beneficiaries, corresponding to 123.7 million families, which constitute the economically vulnerable bottom 40 per cent of India’s population.