Coal ministry to auction 25 commercial mines in FY26 to boost output

In its second action plan for FY26, the Ministry of Coal said that it will hold three auctions for commercial mines, in which it expects a successful auction of 25 mines in the 2025–26 financial year.

This comes as the creation of additional coal production capacity is needed to boost output and replace depleting mines.

The auctions are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance domestic coal production, reduce imports, and ensure long-term energy security.

Seven commercial mines are expected to start production this financial year, according to ministry estimates.

The coal ministry had set a target of opening 100 new mines to create an additional production capacity of 500 million tonnes (MT) every year by FY30, of which 13 mines were operationalised in FY25 with a capacity of 83 MT.

The coal ministry had set a target of opening 100 new mines to create an additional production capacity of 500 million tonnes (MT) every year by FY30, of which 13 mines were operationalised in FY25 with a capacity of 83 MT.

To achieve this target, the ministry proposed to operationalise over 20 new mines with an aggregate capacity of more than 80 MT per year in the ongoing financial year, including coal public sector undertakings, commercial and captive mines. It has planned to have 'on-demand' coal supply capacity to consumers by FY47, and for this, additional coal capacity is required. Furthermore, the Ministry of Coal set a production target for the 2025–26 financial year at 1.15 billion tonnes (BT), slightly lower than the target set in November at 1.19 BT. However, it is higher than the country's FY25 production of 1.05 BT.

Coal production and dispatch from commercial mines in the current financial year is aimed at 203.4 MT. Coal dispatch from captive and commercial mines in the last financial year was 190.4 MT. The coal ministry also said that it will "provide coal linkages to consumers without any requirement of specific use in addition to present end use-based linkages," and this will further aid ease of doing business. But this will require an amendment to the non-regulated sector (NRS) linkages auction policy of 2016. The Mineral Concession Rules, 1960, will be amended for effective implementation of the guidelines for preparation of mining and mine closure plan for coal and lignite mines, 2005, which was issued on 31 January. This will enable the mining plan to cover an area beyond the block boundary where such an area bears coal but extraction is not feasible.

For FY26, it proposed to commission the 3x660 MW Ghattampur thermal power plant (TPP) and begin two pithead projects of Coal India Ltd. One unit of 660 MW of Ghattampur TPP was operationalised in November 2024, as the ministry aims to diversify the coal PSUs in setting up new pithead coal-based TPPs with the latest energy-efficient supercritical or ultra-critical technologies. To achieve net zero electricity consumption via solarisation, the ministry proposed completion of the target under the PM Suryaghar Yojana and commissioning of the 810 MW RRVUNL solar project in Rajasthan in FY26. Moody’s Ratings on Thursday said that India is likely to overtake coal by the end of the decade and is likely to be the main contributor to new capacity given the availability of energy sources and cost competitiveness.