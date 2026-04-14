Pharma supply chains face Hormuz fallout, delays and cost pressures

The fallout from the Strait of Hormuz crisis is entering a more complex phase, with stumbling diplomatic efforts and disruptions to Chinese shipping emerging as factors that could extend pressure on global supply chains. For the pharmaceutical sector, a lag-impact industry, the effects are beginning to surface after more than 45 days of disruption.

The situation is shifting from an energy shock to a broader trade bottleneck. Constraints on safe passage for Chinese vessels have raised concerns over the movement of critical inputs such as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials (KSMs), many of which originate in or transit through China. With vessels delayed in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, cargo flows into India have slowed, affecting ports such as Mundra and JNPT.

Cost pressures are emerging. Analysts estimate energy and power costs have risen 20–30 per cent, increasing prices of petrochemical-linked solvents and intermediates. This is contributing to early-stage cost increases for API manufacturers, with potential for further rise if disruptions continue. Global suppliers such as BASF have announced price increases of up to 20 per cent on excipients and selected APIs.

Brokerage JM Financial said the near-term impact remains contained, with cost inflation of 2-5 per cent from crude-linked inputs, energy and freight. It added that disruptions extending beyond current inventory buffers could affect supplies, particularly for APIs and KSMs linked to affected routes.

India’s pharmaceutical industry remains dependent on China for bulk drugs, particularly fermentation-based antibiotics, vitamins and intermediates. Inventory buffers of three to six months, built after the pandemic, are providing a temporary cushion.

Exports present another area of impact. JM Financial estimates shipments to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region could decline 10–20 per cent due to logistical constraints, longer transit times and higher freight costs, potentially delaying receivables.

“The biggest impact is crude -- rising petrochemical costs are increasing conversion costs. The supply chain is functioning but with delays, as shipments from Europe shift from the Suez route to the Cape of Good Hope, extending timelines to 40–45 days,” said Namit Joshi, chairman of Pharmexcil. He added that exporters are invoking force majeure or war clauses in contracts, while noting India remains relatively insulated due to domestic API capacity and inventory, even as crude volatility affects global producers.

An industry executive said about 6 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical exports are at immediate risk, as shipments to West Asia -- including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq and Iran -- move through the Strait of Hormuz. “A large part of this trade is routed via Dubai, which acts as a redistribution hub. Any tightening of shipping conditions means cargo that would otherwise move seamlessly now faces delays, rerouting and longer transit cycles,” the person said.

India’s exposure is significant, particularly in Iran, where it supplies about 40 per cent of generic medicine demand.