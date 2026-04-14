Andhra Pradesh launches India's first quantum reference facility

The government’s idea is to position Amaravati among the world’s top five quantum hubs with a full-stack ecosystem. It also wants to build the quantum supply chain spanning cryogenics, semiconductors, hardware, software, and applications. Simultaneously, focus is being given to skilling in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, RF engineering, advanced materials, and hardware design. The valley is planned on the lines of similar hubs in Boston, Munich, and eight other cities in the world.

Quantum computing is an advanced field of computer science and physics that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems much faster than classical computers. Whereas traditional digital systems are confined to binary logic (0/1), quantum computers harness qubits which, through superposition and entanglement, can exist in multiple states at once. This extraordinary property allows quantum systems to tackle problems of staggering complexity with an efficiency that classical machines could never achieve. Quantum technology is expected to redefine several sectors like biomedical research, finance, climate modelling, logistics and supply chain, and material sciences, among others.