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Andhra Pradesh launches India's first quantum reference facility

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launches a quantum reference facility in Amaravati to build a sovereign hardware ecosystem and drive innovation in advanced computing technologies

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
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“The launch of the country’s first quantum reference facility marks a major milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in advanced technologies and positions the state as a hub for quantum innovation,” said Naidu, inaugurating the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facilities (AQRF). (File photo:PTI)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 7:06 PM IST
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Andhra Pradesh’s capital city, Amaravati, marked India’s formal entry into the era of quantum computing and is set to lead India’s future technology ambitions. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched a quantum reference facility aimed at building India’s “first sovereign hardware ecosystem” and accelerating indigenous manufacturing of advanced computing systems.
 
“The launch of the country’s first quantum reference facility marks a major milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in advanced technologies and positions the state as a hub for quantum innovation,” said Naidu, inaugurating the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facilities (AQRF). This will include Amaravati 1S at a private college and Amaravati 1Q at Medha Towers.
 
This is part of the ambitious Quantum Valley project that Naidu and his team are developing in the capital city, Amaravati.
 
The Quantum Valley is being developed by IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) will drive innovations in the sector and is expected to witness investment to the tune of $1 billion by 2029. The state’s goal is to produce quantum computers and start exporting them within two years.
 
Naidu said that the quantum hardware testbeds will be helpful in testing and certifying quantum devices. The AQRF will also give a chance to researchers, industry, and students to directly access, observe, and test components such as processors, cryogenic systems, amplifiers, and control electronics.
 
The world’s first integrated state-led quantum ecosystem in Amaravati has already attracted investor, industry, and academic interest, evolving as a global talent hub. It has received 134 proposals from 108 institutions for teaching labs, 84 proposals from 55 institutions for algorithm research, in addition to 1,127 hackathon ideas from 137 colleges and 20 startup proposals. The chief minister added that this is part of the larger Swarna Andhra 2047 roadmap, where deep technology is a key pillar. The facility was developed in only eight months’ time.
 
The state has also lined up skilling of around 4.5 million people in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity, joining hands with various educational institutions. AQRF is reportedly executed through a consortium consisting of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and others.
 
The government’s idea is to position Amaravati among the world’s top five quantum hubs with a full-stack ecosystem. It also wants to build the quantum supply chain spanning cryogenics, semiconductors, hardware, software, and applications. Simultaneously, focus is being given to skilling in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, RF engineering, advanced materials, and hardware design. The valley is planned on the lines of similar hubs in Boston, Munich, and eight other cities in the world.
 
What is quantum computing?
 
Quantum computing is an advanced field of computer science and physics that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems much faster than classical computers. Whereas traditional digital systems are confined to binary logic (0/1), quantum computers harness qubits which, through superposition and entanglement, can exist in multiple states at once. This extraordinary property allows quantum systems to tackle problems of staggering complexity with an efficiency that classical machines could never achieve. Quantum technology is expected to redefine several sectors like biomedical research, finance, climate modelling, logistics and supply chain, and material sciences, among others.

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Topics :Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentChandrababu NaiduAmaravatiquantum computer

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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