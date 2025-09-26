Home / Industry / News / PM Modi to launch BSNL's indigenous 4G network on Sept 27 across 98K sites

PM Modi to launch BSNL's indigenous 4G network on Sept 27 across 98K sites

The India-made network is cloud-based, future-ready and can upgrade seamlessly to 5G, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said

The PM will also unveil India's 100 per cent 4G saturation network through digital Bharat Nidhi, where 29,000-30,000 villages have been connected in a mission mode project (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil state-owned BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G network, marking India's entry into a coveted league of nations that produce and manufacture telecom equipment.

The India-made network is cloud-based, future-ready and can upgrade seamlessly to 5G, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

BSNL's 4G stack will be rolled out on September 27 across close to 98,000 sites in the country, the minister said, adding that simultaneous launch will happen across multiple states, alongside.

The PM will inaugurate the network in Jharsuguda, Odisha, he added.

The minister will be in Guwahati for the launch.

"This is a new era for the telecom sector, an era where India has entered into the domain of top countries, which produce and manufacture telecom equipment, which includes Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, China...India is now the fifth country," Scindia said.

The PM will also unveil India's 100 per cent 4G saturation network through digital Bharat Nidhi, where 29,000-30,000 villages have been connected in a mission mode project, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

