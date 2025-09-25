India to attract $100 billion investments in green hydrogen by 2030: Joshi

India’s ambition to achieve 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of green hydrogen production capacity will attract $100 billion investments by 2030 and create over 0.6 million jobs, said Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

Banking on India’s recent growth in renewables, the country aims to become a global hub for production, utilisation, and export of green hydrogen, said Joshi at S&P Global Commodity Insights’ World Hydrogen India summit held on Thursday.

“Our approach is centred on improving ease of doing business and de-risking investment across the value chain,” he added.

The minister said that the country’s non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity has already reached 250 gigawatt (Gw), which the government plans to increase to 500 Gw by 2030.