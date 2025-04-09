Home / Industry / News / Private telcos publish 5G, 4G, 2G network coverage maps as per Trai order

Private telcos publish 5G, 4G, 2G network coverage maps as per Trai order

As per the details shared by Trai, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have published the coverage, while state-run BSNL and MTNL are yet to do it

Telecom industry, telecom sector
As per the regulations, the publication of mobile network coverage map was to be completed by April 1. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have published 5G, 4G and 2G network coverage maps in compliance with sector regulator Trai order, while public sector firms BSNL and MTNL are yet to publish it.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a revised regulation on service quality norms for landline, mobile and broadband in August 2024, had mandated telecom operators to publish service-wise geospatial coverage maps on their websites on where wireless voice or wireless broadband service is available for subscription by consumers.

"In a significant move to enhance transparency and empower mobile subscribers, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have published mobile network coverage maps on their websites, as per the mandate given by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)," the regulator said in a statement.

As per the details shared by Trai, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have published the coverage, while state-run BSNL and MTNL are yet to do it.

As per the regulations, the publication of mobile network coverage map was to be completed by April 1.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

A string of airports in Gangetic plains aims to change the face of travel

US tariff: Don't panic, govt exploring solutions, Goyal urges exporters

Premium

Auto, realty cos expect sales rebound after RBI slashes repo rate

More than 57% of gig workers undergo stress during instant deliveries

JSW Energy finalises ₹12K cr acquisition of O2 Power's renewable platform

Topics :Telcom industrytelecom servicesTRAI 5G network5G spectrum4G network4G

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story