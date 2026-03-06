Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / PSBs, insurers seek higher sum assured for social security schemes

PSBs, insurers seek higher sum assured for social security schemes

PSBs and insurers have urged the finance ministry to raise the sum assured under PMJJBY and PMSBY, citing inflation and household vulnerabilities, as India targets "Insurance for All by 2047"

Bank deposit, banks
premium
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Stakeholders including public sector banks and insurance companies have urged the finance ministry to increase the sum assured under key social security insurance schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) in light of inflationary pressures and increasing household vulnerabilities.
 
The meeting convened by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) last month was also attended by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and ministries including the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) as part of the government’s push to achieve the goal of “Insurance for All by 2047.”
 
“There is a clear view that while coverage has expanded significantly, the sum assured under micro-insurance products may need an upward revision to remain meaningful,” a senior government official said.
 
An email sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
 
PMSBY has recorded enrolments of 562 million, while PMJJBY enrolments stand at 263 million. Digital enrolments through the Jan Suraksha portal have further streamlined access to these schemes.
 
In the agriculture segment, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has provided coverage to 55 million farmers, including 53 million during the Rabi season, reflecting continued participation in crop insurance. Meanwhile, Ayushman Bharat IDs have crossed 80 million, strengthening the health insurance ecosystem.
 
However, sources indicated that despite progress, “substantial gaps” remain in achieving comprehensive insurance inclusion.
 
"Suggestions received during deliberations noted that schemes such as Jan Jeevan Bima Yojana (JJBY), Suraksha Bima Yojana (SBY), Fasal Bima and Ayushman Bharat are enhancing inclusion, but more needs to be done to deepen penetration, particularly in underserved regions,” said the official.
 
The official further added that the expanding insurance options beyond the basic coverage offered by the Ministry of Rural Development and increasing coordination with state governments would drive enrolment. “Involving the state machinery more actively can significantly improve coverage penetration,” the official said.
 
Another critical area flagged was the need to make claim settlements more hassle-free. “Ease and timeliness of claim payments are central to building trust among beneficiaries,” an official noted, adding that simplifying documentation and leveraging digital platforms would be vital.
 
“Government may think to subsidise micro-insurance premiums further, with support from both Central and state governments, to prevent drop-offs due to affordability concerns,” the official added.
 
The official further underlined that the role of the regulator and industry bodies would be crucial in the next phase of expansion. The involvement of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, along with the Life Insurance Council and the General Insurance Council, was described as “critical” for designing innovative products, improving grievance redressal and ensuring sustainable growth.
 
“The objective is not merely enrolment numbers but meaningful financial protection,” another government official emphasised. “As we move towards 2047, insurance coverage must be adequate, accessible and affordable.”
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India-NZ T20 World Cup final drives rush at pubs, eateries, hotels

Premium

Odisha project to beef up oil security in times of West Asia war

Netflix to open Hyderabad hub for high-end VFX, post-production on Mar 12

Women buying homes priced above ₹90 lakh jumps to 61%, says Anarock

GIC Re withdraws marine cargo war cover for facultative contracts

Topics :PSBsocial securityInsurance

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story