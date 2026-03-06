PSBs, insurers seek higher sum assured for social security schemes

“There is a clear view that while coverage has expanded significantly, the sum assured under micro-insurance products may need an upward revision to remain meaningful,” a senior government official said.
An email sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
PMSBY has recorded enrolments of 562 million, while PMJJBY enrolments stand at 263 million. Digital enrolments through the Jan Suraksha portal have further streamlined access to these schemes.
In the agriculture segment, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has provided coverage to 55 million farmers, including 53 million during the Rabi season, reflecting continued participation in crop insurance. Meanwhile, Ayushman Bharat IDs have crossed 80 million, strengthening the health insurance ecosystem.