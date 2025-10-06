Rajasthan govt gets ₹23 cr financial approval to boost religious tourism

In a bid to boost tourism, particularly religious tourism, in Rajasthan , the finance department has granted financial approval of approximately ₹23 crore to the tourism department for the renovation, beautification, and development of religious tourist destinations, according to a tourism department official.

The finance department has also granted approval of over ₹4.35 crore for the conservation, restoration, and development of Nahargarh and Amer as iconic tourist destinations, for promoting heritage tourism in Jaipur, they added.

“We want to give a further boost to religious tourism, and for this, we plan to improve the facilities and services for millions of pilgrims and spiritual tourists. The government aims to undertake holistic development of temple towns and temples and the surrounding area by creating pilgrim waiting areas, parking areas, pathway development, pilgrim facilities and amenities,” the official said.

As per the plan, the funds approved by the finance department would be used on renovation and beautification work at various religious sites. “For the safety and convenience of tourists and devotees, the finance department has granted financial approval of around ₹2 crore for tourism development at the Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur district,” he said. As per the plan, the tourism department will construct a convenient road from Hammir Mahal to the Trinetra Ganesh Temple. Public amenities such as drinking water facilities among others will also be provided for devotees. Similarly, financial approval of over ₹1 crore has been granted for development work at the famous Dwarkadhish Temple in Rajsamand district. This will include the construction of a food court, public amenities in the parking lot, painting, and electrification of the complex.