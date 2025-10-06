Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan govt gets ₹23 cr financial approval to boost religious tourism

Rajasthan govt gets ₹23 cr financial approval to boost religious tourism

As per the plan, the funds approved by the finance department would be used on renovation and beautification work at various religious sites

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CMBhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
premium
File Photo: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a bid to boost tourism, particularly religious tourism, in Rajasthan, the finance department has granted financial approval of approximately ₹23 crore to the tourism department for the renovation, beautification, and development of religious tourist destinations, according to a tourism department official.
 
The finance department has also granted approval of over ₹4.35 crore for the conservation, restoration, and development of Nahargarh and Amer as iconic tourist destinations, for promoting heritage tourism in Jaipur, they added. 
 
“We want to give a further boost to religious tourism, and for this, we plan to improve the facilities and services for millions of pilgrims and spiritual tourists. The government aims to undertake holistic development of temple towns and temples and the surrounding area by creating pilgrim waiting areas, parking areas, pathway development, pilgrim facilities and amenities,” the official said.
 
As per the plan, the funds approved by the finance department would be used on renovation and beautification work at various religious sites.
 
“For the safety and convenience of tourists and devotees, the finance department has granted financial approval of around ₹2 crore for tourism development at the Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur district,” he said.
 
As per the plan, the tourism department will construct a convenient road from Hammir Mahal to the Trinetra Ganesh Temple. Public amenities such as drinking water facilities among others will also be provided for devotees.
 
Similarly, financial approval of over ₹1 crore has been granted for development work at the famous Dwarkadhish Temple in Rajsamand district. This will include the construction of a food court, public amenities in the parking lot, painting, and electrification of the complex.
 
Rajasthan attracts millions of domestic tourists and pilgrims every year to its famous temples and religious destinations. Some of the major spiritual destinations in State are Shri Nath Ji, Khatu Shayam Ji, Salasar Balaji, Trinetra Ganesh temple, Mehandipur Balaji, Devnarayan Ji temple, Ramdevra temple, Brahma temple in Pushkar, Karni Mata temple in Deshnok, Ramdevra ji, Govind Dev Ji, Galta Ji, Dargah Garib Nawaz and more.
 
These religious sites attract a large number of pilgrims every year and the state government is committed to providing better facilities for them, the official said.
 
Other religious circuits will be identified in consultation with the Departments of Devasthan and Minority Affairs and a master plan to upgrade infrastructure and accommodation will be prepared for them, he added. The department has also drawn up a plan to make these sites accommodative for needs of the specially-abled.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Festival frenzy: Housing market sees room for growth after 3-quarter lull

Eli Lilly to invest over $1 billion in India to boost manufacturing

Premium

Exotic bags to sparkling shoes: Diwali turns into runway for luxury brands

Premium

Festival cheer: Gifting platforms unwrap 50% growth on quick commerce

Premium

Clash of the titans: Legal disputes among IT services firms on the rise

Topics :rajasthanReligious tourismJaipur

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story