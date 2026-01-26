Rajasthan records 9.74% growth in domestic tourist arrivals in 2025

Rajasthan witnessed significant growth in domestic tourists during the calendar year 2025, registering a 9.74 per cent increase in the number of visitors as compared to the previous year.

According to the released data, a total of over 25.44 crore tourists visited Rajasthan in 2025. Of these, over 25.25 crore were domestic travellers.

Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riar said that while there has been a decline in foreign tourist arrivals in India, the decrease in Rajasthan is less compared to other states.

“While India witnessed a 12.53 per cent decrease in foreign tourist arrivals by September 2025 compared to 2024, Rajasthan experienced a decrease of only 6.4 per cent,” she pointed out.

Tourism expert Sanjay Kaushik said that prevailing tensions in different parts of the world have significantly harmed the foreign tourists' arrivals. This has created an atmosphere of fear worldwide, leading to lesser foreign tourist arrivals in 2025. Riar pointed out that the record growth in domestic tourism in the state has emerged as both an achievement and an opportunity, which is likely to propel Rajasthan tourism to new heights in the coming years. Tourism industry experts were of the view that the Rajasthan Tourism Department's participation in various international travel marts such as ITB Berlin (March 3-5, 2025), BITE Beijing, China (June 27-29, 2025), Tourism Expo Japan (September 24-27, 2025), IMEX USA (October 13-15, 2025), and WTM London (November 3-5, 2025), along with its impactful presentations and marketing strategies, will benefit Rajasthan tourism in the long run.