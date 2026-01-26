Uttar Pradesh govt sets aside 425 acres for fintech, apparel parks

"The fintech park will provide a modern ecosystem for banking, digital payments, insurtech, investtech, fintech software as a service (SaaS), and international money transfer services," a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said.
The park will cater to major domestic and global fintech players while also fostering financial startups and blockchain-based technologies.
With this project, the Yogi Adityanath government aims to position UP as a major fintech hub of India. "The project is envisioned not only as an IT park but as a comprehensive financial technology ecosystem," the official added.
The state government has assigned the task of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) to a global consultancy firm. The DPR will outline the project’s blueprint, investment model, employment potential, and phased development plan.