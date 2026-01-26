Uttar Pradesh govt sets aside 425 acres for fintech, apparel parks

The proposed fintech and apparel parks will come up in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district (Noida/Greater Noida).

Of the total land, 250 acres will be allocated to the fintech park and 175 acres to the apparel park. The projects are expected to generate thousands of jobs for the state’s youth.

"The fintech park will provide a modern ecosystem for banking, digital payments, insurtech, investtech, fintech software as a service (SaaS), and international money transfer services," a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said.

The park will cater to major domestic and global fintech players while also fostering financial startups and blockchain-based technologies.

With this project, the Yogi Adityanath government aims to position UP as a major fintech hub of India. "The project is envisioned not only as an IT park but as a comprehensive financial technology ecosystem," the official added.