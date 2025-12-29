IT outsourcing may pivot to smaller AI-led deals as mega contracts reset

By contrast, deals with a TCV of less than $30 million have edged up to 48 per cent from 45 per cent over the aforementioned period. This signals a shift towards contracts built around outcome assurance rather than time and headcount -- the model that helped Indian IT firms grow into global heavyweights over the past three decades.

“Deals will not reduce, but there will be pricing pressure of around 30 to 40 per cent,” said Biswajeet Mahapatra, principal analyst at Forrester. “IT companies have been very bold in talking about their AI adoption and AI-enabled service-delivery platforms. Clients now understand the model and realise that the logic of having so many full-time equivalents goes out of the window. They are looking for a leaner and faster model, which will have a direct impact on pricing.”