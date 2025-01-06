Relief for industry as HC says no to GST on transfer of state land leases

In a landmark judgment, the Gujarat High Court has ruled that Goods and Services Tax (GST) does not apply to the transfer of leasehold rights to a third party in land granted by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

The ruling in the Suyog Dye Chemie vs Union of India case brings significant relief to industries that faced the burden of a retrospective demand for 18 per cent GST on such lease transfers, amounting to a liability of approximately Rs 8,000 crore in Gujarat and Maharashtra alone.

The court's decision not only alleviates the financial strain on affected businesses but also addresses long-standing concerns regarding double taxation. It offers hope for resolving similar disputes, including those currently pending before the Bombay High Court, where the Chamber of Small Industry Associations has filed a writ challenging the GST implications.

The core legal issue under scrutiny is whether GST should be levied on transfers of leasehold or industrial land, given that these transactions are already subject to state-imposed stamp duty. Petitioners argued that such transfers should be treated as sales of land, which are explicitly excluded from the GST regime. The imposition of an 18 per cent GST on each subsequent transfer has resulted in a heavy tax burden, leading to cascading taxes and rendering many transactions economically nonviable.

“GST framework ignores tax applicability on the sale of land and building, and these transactions are completely within the exclusion. Any deviation will lead to tax cascading and double taxation. Industry needs quick resolution as several demand notices have been issued, thereby leading to litigation and the burden of pre-deposit for appeals,” explained Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, who is representing petitioners in the case before the Bombay High Court.

Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY, said: "While this landmark ruling provides interim clarity and would be a strong precedent for similar disputes across India, the maturity of GST law and a definitive judgment from the Hon'ble Supreme Court are essential to settle these issues conclusively. It will be beneficial for the industry if CBIC provides clarity on this aspect and the industry doesn’t have to wait for the final verdict from the Supreme Court."