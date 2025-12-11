Royalty norms: AI firms may need to pay global revenue share to creators

The government is likely to propose that companies using data from Indian content creators to train their artificial intelligence (AI) systems and large language models (LLMs) share a portion of their global revenues as royalties once these services are commercialised, a senior government official has said.

AI companies will have to disclose the purposes for which they have collected data and how they intend to use it, the official said.

The proposed licensing framework would be a “blanket licence”, where they will be able to use all copyrighted data once the royalty has been paid.

“In the disclosure forms, the proportion (of the content from a particular content provider or providers) will be mentioned. For example, if they say that they have used 30 per cent of the textual content for training, then Copyright Royalties Collective for AI Training (CRCAT) will mark those revenues against the content providers that have copyrighted textual content,” the official said.