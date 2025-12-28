Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail sees ₹85,801 crore spend so far: Ministry

The government has so far spent ₹85,801 crore on the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, which is under execution with technical and financial cooperation from the Japanese government, the rail ministry said on Sunday.

What progress has the bullet train project made so far?

“Overall physical progress of 55.63 per cent has been achieved, and overall financial progress of 69.62 per cent, with an expenditure of ₹85,801 crore, has been achieved as on November 30, 2025,” the ministry said in a statement detailing the rail sector’s progress.

Among key civil engineering parameters of the project, the government has completed 412 km of foundation, 405 km of piers, 344 km of girder casting and 330 km of girder launching.

How is Indian Railways scaling up capacity and modernisation? The ministry said it is currently running 164 Vande Bharat train services across the Indian Railways network, and 15 such trains were introduced during calendar year 2025. Indian Railways has commissioned over 900 km of new track lines in the current financial year so far. It completed total track renewal works of 6,880 km in 2025. As part of modernisation efforts, Indian Railways increased sectional speed to 130 kmph over 599 track km, covering parts of the Golden Quadrilateral, Golden Diagonal and other B routes. What projects has the government launched and approved this year?