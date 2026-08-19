Sailors weigh safe harbour against risky passage with higher pay

Pathak returned in June from a European voyage and plans to look for a job on similar routes. “Because most of the hiring is temporary and we don’t have notice periods, we just need to sign a contract with another company that serves the routes we prefer,” he says.

The risks, Pathak says, go beyond attacks. “Seafarers don’t have much say over the movement of ships in those areas. Those who are stuck there are facing shortages of food, medicines, and even drinking water,” he says.

Taking longer breaks and waiting for things to normalise is another option, but it comes with its own challenges. Another seafarer, who is currently sailing in the Red Sea and works for a Saudi Arabia-headquartered shipping firm, says that if he wants to go home, he has to be relieved by another officer of the same rank. “Seafarers also cannot simply stay home until the situation improves, as there is always someone else waiting for employment,” he says.