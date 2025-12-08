SC declines to intervene in IndiGo cancellations, cites govt action

Theon Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking its intervention over mass flight cancellations by IndiGo, noting that the Union government had already taken steps to address the issue.

A Bench led byJustice Surya Kant, with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said it was aware that the cancellations had caused widespread disruption.

“It is indeed a serious matter. Lakhs of passengers are stranded at airports across the country. We know the government has taken cognisance of the situation and is acting on it. Many travellers may have urgent health or personal commitments,” the CJI observed.

An advocate mentioned the matter before the court, flagging that cancellations were being made without adequate notice to passengers. He claimed that around 2,500 flights had been delayed, affecting travellers at nearly 95 airports nationwide.

Another petition was also filed on Monday before the Delhi High Court, seeking directions to the Centre and the airline to provide support and a refund to the people affected by flight cancellations. The court will hear the plea on December 10.

On Monday alone, IndiGo reportedly cancelled more than 250 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru, including 134 services in the capital and 117 from Bengaluru, as the airline’s operational disruptions entered their seventh day, according to PTI.