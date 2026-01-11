Signature Global Q3 sales bookings fall 27% on lower housing sales

Realty major Signature Global on Sunday reported a 27 per cent year-on-year decline in its sales bookings to ₹2,020 crore for the October–December quarter (Q3 FY26), due to lower housing sales and market softness during the festive season.

The Gurugram-based company had sold properties worth ₹2,770 crore in the year-ago period.

The developer added that it sold 408 units in Q3 FY26, compared with 1,518 units in Q3 FY25. The slowdown was also mirrored in volumes, with sales area declining to 1.44 million square feet (msf), compared with 2.49 msf sold a year earlier.

The drop comes even as the October–December period is typically considered the strongest quarter for housing sales due to festive demand.

While the company did not mention any reasons for the decline in sales bookings during the Q3 period, analysts indicated that a late residential project launch limited its contribution to quarterly sales. Signature Global launched Sarvam DXP, its wellness-centred premium housing project on Dwarka Expressway, late in December last year. This could be one of the reasons for the drop in sales bookings. The developer also recorded a moderation in its numbers for the nine-month period of FY26 (9M FY26), with sales dropping 23 per cent year on year to ₹6,680 crore from ₹8,670 crore in the same period last year.

The firm sold 1,746 units during the first nine months of FY26, compared with 3,539 units in the year-ago period. The developer said in a regulatory filing to the bourses that the overall market environment has turned softer, and that this has impacted it. “Admittedly, we will not be able to meet our pre-sales guidance of ₹12,500 crore, which looked comfortable a few months back. However, we will attempt to maintain sales at the same levels as last year. Launches continue to remain on track,” Signature Global stated in its filing. Signature Global had achieved sales bookings of ₹10,290 crore in the previous financial year, making it the fifth-largest listed real estate developer in India in terms of sales.