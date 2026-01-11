India's realty moves to the core of conglomerates' business strategy

The renewed push by large business houses has been catalysed by regulatory reforms, particularly the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, which has formalised the sector and increased entry barriers. Aarti Harbhajanka, cofounder and managing director of Primus Partners, said the post-Rera cleanup has encouraged organised players to engage more seriously with the sector. “Seven years ago, the top 20 developers accounted for 15 per cent of new launches. That share has risen to around 36 per cent,” she said.