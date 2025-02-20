Skills over degrees: 80% of Indian employers adopt skills-first strategy
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
A growing number of Indian companies are shifting towards skills-based hiring, with 80 per cent of employers prioritising practical skills and experience over formal degrees, as per a latest survey by Indeed, a job hiring platform. In addition, around 60 per cent of employers believe skills-based hiring will lead many candidates to invest in certifications, specialised training, and hands-on learning.
Given that almost 42 per cent of hiring managers report difficulties in finding candidates with the necessary skills, companies are removing degree requirements, re-evaluating job descriptions, and expanding hiring criteria to attract a wider talent pool, according to the survey.
The trend is gaining pace in sectors like technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity, where companies believe hands-on capabilities are more crucial than academic credentials.
“Hiring is evolving fast. Degrees still matter, but they’re no longer the only ticket to a great job. Employers now care more about what candidates can do than just where they studied. With technology advancing so quickly, companies need people who can adapt, problem-solve, and apply their skills in real-world scenarios," said Rohan Sylvester, talent strategy advisor at Indeed India.
Employers say that in today's workforce, a mix of technical and soft skills, including teamwork, communication, adaptability, and critical thinking, is essential.
Skills in Demand
Companies with a skills-first hiring model report measurable benefits:
* 38 per cent of employers say employees with transferable skills contribute across multiple roles
* 31 per cent observe improvement in candidate quality
* 30 per cent report broader business advantages, including increased innovation and diversity
Source: Indeed survey