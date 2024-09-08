Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Slight improvement, but airlines continue to struggle with punctuality

Slight improvement, but airlines continue to struggle with punctuality

SpiceJet, which has been dealing with major financial difficulties, was at the bottom of the chart, recording an average daily OTP of just 49.85 per cent, as per the ministry's data

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Sep 08 2024
Major Indian airlines, with an exception of AIX Connect, saw a modest uptick in their average daily on-time performance (OTP) this August. Yet, the race against the clock remained an uphill battle, as most carriers still struggled to get even 70 per cent of their flights off the ground on time. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's data, reviewed by Business Standard, only Akasa Air recorded an OTP above 70 per cent. 
 
IndiGo, India's largest carrier, recorded the average daily OTP at 67.78 per cent in August. Tata Group-run Air India posted an average daily OTP of just 68.05 per cent last month.

SpiceJet, which has been dealing with major financial difficulties, was at the bottom of the chart, recording an average daily OTP of just 49.85 per cent, as per the ministry's data.

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

