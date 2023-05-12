

While small stores, or kiranas, are doing well, industry executives say that many markets in urban and semi-urban India are witnessing a balance between traditional trade and new channels. FMCG firms stated that they would continue to focus on direct distribution in both urban and rural areas. Small grocery stores are seeing a resurgence in business, with sales returning to pre-pandemic levels and higher product stocking, despite consumers' continued preference for shopping online and through modern trade, a report by the Economic Times (ET) said.

Growth in traditional trade

NielsenIQ reported 1.9 per cent volume growth in traditional trade, led by small grocers, in its March quarterly update. Modern trade, which had been growing at a positive rate, surged at the fastest quarterly rate in the January-March period, at 14.6 per cent.



According to company financial data, modern trade and e-commerce now account for more than a fifth of total sales for most FMCG firms, including Dabur, Parle Products, and Tata Consumer Products, with e-commerce growing at the quickest rate. "For the first time in a year, we saw a turnaround in traditional trade, with 1.9 per cent consumption growth (on a very large base) driven primarily by grocers. For more than a year, small shops (traditional trade) were under duress," said Roosevelt D'Souza, NielsenIQ's India customer success leader.



For Hindustan Unilever (HUL), digital now accounts for 30 per cent of revenues, up from 20 per cent a year earlier. The figure comprises orders placed through e-commerce sites, its 14 direct-to-consumer websites, and the Shikhar app for B2B orders. For Tata Consumer Products, the contribution of ecommerce increased from 7.3 per cent in FY22 to nine per cent in the financial year ending March 31. Modern trade now accounts for 14 per cent of total sales. While modern trade increased by 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY), ecommerce expanded by 32 per cent.

Increasing distribution of products in small shops

Despite the rapid rise of modern trade and ecommerce, FMCG companies said they would continue to focus on direct distribution in both urban and rural areas, primarily targeting local grocers. Nestle SA stated in its latest annual report that growth in India has been driven by "increasing distribution of products in small shops" throughout major markets and towns.