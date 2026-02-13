Spectrum a public resource, not IBC asset, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday held that spectrum cannot be treated as a corporate asset capable of being restructured under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), placing it beyond the insolvency asset pool.

“We hold that spectrum allocated to TSPs (telecom service providers) and shown in their books of account as an ‘asset’ cannot be subjected to proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016,” a bench of Justice P S Narasimha and Justice A S Chandurkar said in its ruling.

Framing the constitutional context, the court observed, “We could demystify the legal challenge by first understanding spectrum as a material resource, precisely as what our Constitution refers to as the material resource of the community.”

The judgment arose from the insolvency of Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, and Dishnet Wireless Limited. After defaulting on licence fee and spectrum usage charges, the companies entered voluntary insolvency in 2018. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) filed claims of nearly ₹9,900 crore towards unpaid dues. Lenders led by State Bank of India argued that spectrum usage rights, reflected as intangible assets, could be dealt with under the IBC framework. The SC judgment has cleared the path for the DoT to take back airwaves allocated to Aircel, Reliance Communications, and Videocon, said sources aware of the development, adding that the DoT was examining the apex court's order and would begin proceedings to take the spectrum back soon.

The DoT would take legal opinion before issuing official communication terminating the licences and spectrum assignments to the companies. “Since they have not paid any dues and there are other non-compliances, the grounds for termination will be determined, after which licences will be cancelled and spectrum will be taken back,” one of the sources said, asking not to be named. One or more conditions may be taken into account for cancelling the licences. Licences in some circles that had earlier expired were extended by the courts, so those would now be formally cancelled. However, the spectrum returning to the government will not be put up for auction in the upcoming round, the sources said, as the process for the next round had already begun. While the spectrum locked in litigation has been freed, the resolution of the legal entity will continue to be decided by the IRP, and the DoT will not interfere in that issue, the sources added.

Insolvency law cannot override telecom regime In its ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court bench cautioned against allowing the IBC to recast sovereign resource governance, and said that the statutory regime under the IBC cannot be permitted to make inroads into the telecom sector and rewrite and restructure the rights and liabilities arising out of administration, usage, and transfers of spectrum, which operate under an exclusive legal regime concerning telecommunications. “The disharmony caused by applying IBC to the telecom sector, which operates under a different legal regime, was never intended by Parliament,” the bench added. Referring to Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the court reiterated that the Union retains exclusive privilege over telecommunication systems.

Clarifying the nature of telecom licences, the court said that the grant of a telecom licence, including the right to use spectrum, does not amount to a transfer of ownership or proprietary interest. “What is conferred is a limited, conditional and revocable privilege to use spectrum,” it said. Accounting treatment, the bench said, does not determine legal character. “Recognition of spectrum licensing rights as an intangible asset in the balance sheet is not determinative of recognition or transfer of ownership of the spectrum to TSPs,” the bench said. What it means The ruling cements the position that spectrum, described by the court as a “material resource of the community”, belongs to the public, with the government acting as trustee. Insolvency proceedings cannot be used to reorganise ownership or control of such a resource to avoid statutory dues.

Telecom companies in insolvency cannot invoke the Section 14 moratorium of the IBC to stall licence fee, spectrum usage charge, or AGR dues. Resolution plans must comply with telecom statutes and obtain government approval before any transfer of usage rights. Stakeholder impact Legal experts said the decision will materially reshape telecom resolution strategy. Ankit Rajgarhia, designate partner, Bahuguna Law Associates, said the ruling reinforces sovereign control over spectrum and affirms that public-resource regulation cannot be overridden by insolvency law. Resolution plans, he noted, must now be structured strictly in line with telecom statutes and DoT approval requirements.