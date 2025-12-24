Sports Ministry launches paid internships; 452 slots, ₹5.3 crore outlay

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday launched a Comprehensive Internship Policy to strengthen India’s sports sector by providing 452 paid internships annually in fields supporting the sporting ecosystem.

How many internships are on offer and what is the stipend?

Students selected will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000 a month for six-month-long internships. The policy provides for 452 internships a year.

What is the annual outlay and who will bear the cost?

The total estimated annual budget is Rs 5.3 crore, of which the ministry is estimated to contribute Rs 48 lakh. Most of the expenditure will be borne by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Sports Sciences, SAI, which will collectively hire 372 of the estimated total of 452 interns.

Which institutions and domains will the internships cover? Under the policy, internships will be given to college and university students across the ministry and its associated institutions, including SAI, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL). The internships will be in domains such as sports governance, administration, infrastructure development, legal affairs, information technology, sports science, anti-doping, media and event management, and other athlete support services. What exposure will interns get under the new policy? These interns will be mentored by domain experts and get exposure to policy formulation and implementation, while contributing directly to flagship initiatives such as Khelo India, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG). They will also gain experience at SAI stadia, regional centres (RCs) and national centres of excellence (NCOEs).