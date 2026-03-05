Subdued power demand pulls down spot electricity prices by 18% in Feb

In the real-time market (RTM), trading volume stood at 4,379 MU, while it was 6,588 MU in the day-ahead market (DAM). Meanwhile, IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, recorded 808 MU volume during the month as compared to 552 MU in February 2025, increasing 46.3 per cent. The average price in Green DAM, at Rs 3.43 per unit, declined 25.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Commenting on the trend, IEX joint managing director Rohit Bajaj said the prices on power exchanges in DAM during the first eleven months of the current financial year averaged Rs 3.83 per unit, lower by 14.4 per cent compared with the same period in FY25. “Similarly, prices in the RTM averaged Rs 3.58 per unit during the same period, declining by 16.5 per cent YoY on account of increased sell-side liquidity.”